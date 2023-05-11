Florence Nightingale makes surprise visit to Elgin hospital for National Nurses Week

Nurses at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin got a surprise Thursday when the OG of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, popped in for an unexpected visit to a morning meeting.

The appearance by historical impersonator Megan Wells was part of a lineup of events this week for National Nurses Week.

"It's always nice to have these moments of enlightenment," said recovery room nurse Sherrie Holthus. "It reinvigorates you to go forward."

Holthus was one of about 30 staff members who heard Nightingale, nee Wells, talk about how she overcame stereotypes of the time to become a nurse, social reformer and statistician.

"It's funny because I thought of her so much during COVID," Holthus said. "It's interesting to hear how nursing was actually looked down on and how far we've come to nursing being one of the most respected professions."

Advocate Sherman's Chief Nursing Officer Susan Morby said that the attention brought to the bravery nurses showed during the pandemic has opened doors for them to better connect with their patients and the public.

"Every person that becomes a nurse wants to make a difference," Morby said. "That's where we find our joy."

Nurses Week events included a night shift pizza party, a pinning ceremony, an art show, and pet therapy.

Nightingale also visited other nurses throughout the hospital and helped pass out awards during their annual nursing recognition ceremony Thursday.

Award winners in the direct care nurse categories included Jill Downey, Sona Shah, Nicole Hamilton, Elizabeth Principato and Beena Pillai. Nurse leader honorees were Fran Teti-Teal, Rebecca Howat, Donna Kruse, Rebecca Norman and Jennifer Kennedy.