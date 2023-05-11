Aurora police ask for help in finding missing teen
Updated 5/11/2023 5:15 PM
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Fathima Mogollan-Gallegos is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes, straight black hair and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information should call police at (630) 256-5500 or (630) 256-5900.
