Aurora police ask for help in finding missing teen

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Fathima Mogollan-Gallegos is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes, straight black hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 256-5500 or (630) 256-5900.