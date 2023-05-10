One hurt in 'isolated' shooting in Lombard
Updated 5/11/2023 11:28 AM
Lombard police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the village's southwest side, authorities said.
Police can confirm that the victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a village spokeswoman said. Citing the active investigation, police are unable to share further details at this time, the spokeswoman said Thursday.
There was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of Foxworth Boulevard, according to a village Twitter post. Authorities called it an "isolated shooting," saying there was no threat to the public.
But police asked residents to stay out of the immediate area to allow officers to process the shooting scene and interview witnesses.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.