Man struck by train and killed in Geneva identified

A man struck by a train and killed Friday in Geneva has been identified, officials said Wednesday.

Douglas Johnson, 49, of Yorkville died from multiple injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County Coroner's Office. Toxicology samples have been sent to a lab for analysis, and the coroner's office is working with Geneva police and the Union Pacific Railroad to further investigate.

Police said Saturday that Johnson was struck on the tracks near the Third Street crossing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men who rode the Metra train with Johnson told officers that they exited on the south side of tracks; their vehicle was parked on the north side. While the emergency guardrail arms were down and lights were flashing, the three men went underneath the arms to cross the tracks. Two men made it across, but the third man, Johnson, was hit by an eastbound train on the north track, police said.

The freight train stopped and blocked the Third Street and Western Avenue crossings for more than two hours due to the emergency response.

• Daily Herald staff writer Dave Oberhelman contributed to this report.