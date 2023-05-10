Lombard police investigating 'isolated' shooting
Updated 5/10/2023 11:25 PM
Lombard police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the village's southwest side, authorities said.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of 880 Foxworth Blvd, according to a village Twitter post at 8:19 p.m. Authorities called it an "isolated shooting."
There is no threat to the public, but police asked residents to stay out of the immediate area to allow officers to process the shooting scene and interview witnesses.
Police did not release any further information.
