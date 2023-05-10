Kane County crash results in serious injuries
Updated 5/10/2023 9:45 PM
A two-car crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township Tuesday resulted in serious injuries, officials said.
Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to the crash on Plank Road, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.
The initial investigation showed it was a head-on crash, the release stated. Injuries were serious enough to warrant calling a helicopter to assist local fire departments in taking patients to the hospital.
The sheriff's Office and other authorities continue to investigate; more information will be released as it becomes available.
Article Comments
