Kane County crash results in serious injuries

A two-car crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township Tuesday resulted in serious injuries, officials said.

Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to the crash on Plank Road, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The initial investigation showed it was a head-on crash, the release stated. Injuries were serious enough to warrant calling a helicopter to assist local fire departments in taking patients to the hospital.

The sheriff's Office and other authorities continue to investigate; more information will be released as it becomes available.