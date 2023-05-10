Hope For Haitians 5K run/walk set for Saturday in Geneva

The annual Hope For Haitians Fun Bun Run 5K will take place Saturday, May 13, at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave. in Geneva.

Walk or run the 5K and raise money for the school in Garde Saline, Haiti. This school provides education for the children of the nearby villages.

Hope For Haitians has built 18 villages in Haiti, providing over 800 safe, sturdy homes for the poorest of the poor.

The walk/race begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration, coffee and food, and activities starting at 7:30 a.m.

To register, go to funbunrun.org.

Cost is $25 or free for age 12 and under. You may also join a team and/or donate to that team's efforts. Contact Amy McTeague Amy@hopeforhaitians.org for more information.