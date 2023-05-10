Give input on long-term Lake County objectives

Lake County officials are seeking public ideas and suggestions for a strategic plan that outlines long-term goals and objectives. Residents can take a short survey or visit the Ideas Wall on the project page to share thoughts. Deadline is May 19. Residents also can provide input at community visioning sessions via Zoom on May 17 and in-person at the Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. Both are scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information email communications@lakecountyil.gov.