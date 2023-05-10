Fundraiser established for family of Mundelein man killed in Libertyville crash

Ezequial Martinez, 61, died in a crash Sunday in Libertyville. An online fundraiser has been started to raise money for his funeral. courtesy OF GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has been established to help pay for the funeral of the 61-year-old Mundelein man who was killed in a car crash late Sunday night in Libertyville.

Nearly $800 has been raised for the family of Ezequiel Martinez, who died as a result of a two-car crash around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 45 and Peterson Road.

Martinez leaves behind his wife and two daughters, according to the organizers of the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

"We are seeking financial resources to help the family though this life altering moment of losing their head of household, father and husband," Glenda Juarez wrote on the fundraiser page. "Thank you on behalf of our family."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Libertyville police.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries that authorities did not consider life-threatening.