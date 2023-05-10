Fire guts Campton Hills garage, damage estimated at $1 million

A fire at a home near Campton Hills Tuesday night gutted a massive 4,000-square-foot, two-story attached garage and charred parts of the house as well, causing an estimated $1 million in damage.

Firefighters from the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District were called to home on the 3N100 block of Woodcrest Court just before 8 p.m. for a report of a fire in the garage.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that took hours to bring under control because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area, fire officials said.

Additionally, firefighters were kept on the defensive because the garage was filled with vehicles and other equipment as well as myriad combustibles.

In total, 21 different departments responded to the fire to assist using more than 300,000 gallons of water.

Fire officials remained on scene through the night and into today to battle any potential flare ups and check for any hot spots.

Investigators believe the fire was ignited by an accidental mechanical malfunction of a vehicle located deep in the garage that quickly spread to other contents and the structure.

The 5,000-square-foot residential portion of the home was also deemed uninhabitable and will require "substantial restoration," fire officials said.