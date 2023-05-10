Aurora police investigate shooting death of man on far west side

Aurora police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man inside a home on the city's far west side early Monday.

Police said Aurora resident Isaiah Ayala was found inside a home on the 2300 block of Candleberry Lane with multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight Monday.

Ayala was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ayala's death was deemed a homicide, but the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.

Police have not released any information about arrests or charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. Tipsters may also remain anonymous and leave information through Crime Stoppers by calling (630) 892-1000 or visiting www.p3tips.com/135.