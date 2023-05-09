South Barrington to approve new annual budget

The South Barrington village board will meet Wednesday to approve a budget for the new fiscal year and to handle other issues.

The meeting is set for 8:05 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

The fiscal year started May 1.

Three incumbent trustees who won election April 4 -- Edgar Alvarado, Kanu Panchal and Hina Patel -- will be sworn in and begin new terms Wednesday, too.