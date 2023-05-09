Police still searching for suspect in Campton Hills car break-in

Campton Hills police are still searching for a man believed to be involved with an attempted car break-in on April 28. A female suspect has been arrested.

Authorities have identified the male suspect based on information from the woman in custody. Commander Michael Ziegler said Monday that the department is still working on obtaining a warrant and hope to apprehend him shortly after.

Campton Hills Police responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. April 28, reporting a man and woman breaking into a vehicle at the 7N000 block of Nancy Lane in unincorporated Campton Hills off Silver Glen Road near Route 47.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they learned there had been a confrontation between the burglars and the victim outside the home. The female suspect was taken into custody, while the male suspect fled in a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan and evaded police after a short pursuit.

The minivan was found abandoned later that Friday in the Fisherman's Inn parking lot at Main Street and Route 47 in Blackberry Township.

The Campton Hills Police Department is heading the investigation after initially receiving assistance from several other agencies, including the Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Elburn, Geneva and Sugar Grove police departments. The Kane County Drone Team and Kane County K-9 team also were deployed.