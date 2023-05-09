Palatine police arrest three after investigation into drug sales at local hotel

Palatine police said an investigation into drug sales at a local hotel led to the arrests of three suspects last month on multiple felony charges.

The first occurred April 18, when detectives arrested Carlos A. Cooks, 52, of the 1400 block of East Dundee Road in Palatine on 14 charges, including manufacturing/delivery heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine, and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis.

Cooks, who records show is in custody at the Cook County jail on $50,000 cash bond, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police said detectives arrested Kory M. Brown, 38, of the 1200 block of North Frontage Road in Palatine, April 26 on 11 charges, including manufacturing/delivery cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing/delivery of heroin.

Brown, who according to jail records is free on electronic monitoring, is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

Also arrested April 26 was Brianna Kwas, 22, also of the 1200 block of North Frontage Road in Palatine, police said. She faces four felony charges, including manufacturing/delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

Police said the arrests stemmed from an ongoing investigation into drug sales at the Red Roof Inn located, 1200 N. Frontage Road in Palatine.