 

Millie the comfort dog joins Mundelein Police Department

      Millie, a golden retriever, is the Mundelein Police Department's new comfort dog. She made her public debut at Monday's village board meeting. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted5/9/2023 5:00 AM

The Mundelein Department's newest four-legged staff member was formally introduced to the public Monday.

Millie, an 11-month-old golden retriever, is the department's first comfort dog. She made her public debut during the evening's village board meeting.

 

Partnered with department social worker Stephanie Escobar, Millie's primary assignment is to provide affection, comfort and support to people who may need that kind of assistance during encounters with police.

"Our social worker deals with many victims of crime, and our hope is that Millie will help with making victims feel more comfortable and bring their anxiety levels down when using our services," Chief John Monahan said in an email.

Millie also will be used to make positive connections in the community, Monahan said.

A Lake County native, Millie came aboard in mid-April. She was trained at TOPS Kennel in Grayslake.

Millie lives with Escobar and her family and hangs out with Escobar when they're on duty.

Students at Mundelein-area elementary and middle schools competed to name Millie; the winning entry came from a sixth-grade class at Sandburg Middle, Monahan said.

One of the name Millie's meanings is "strong," Escobar told the crowd Monday night. That's particularly fitting for a dog tasked with helping crime victims feel strong enough to discuss their experiences, she said.

A donation from the Mundelein Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association covered Millie's purchase, Monahan said.

Police departments in Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Wheeling, Elgin and Bartlett are among those that have added comfort dogs to their rosters in recent years.

