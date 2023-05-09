 

Lightfoot declares emergency amid new surge of immigrants bused to Chicago

  • Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1.

  • Venezuelan immigrant girls Avril Brandelli, left, and Charlotte, on May 1 play in an area of the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station where their families have taken shelter.

  • Yessika Chirino, an immigrant from Venezuela plays with her daughter Charlotte, left, and Avril Brandelli as they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1.

  • Migrants from Venezuela take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1.

  • A Venezuelan passport, rosary beads, and a thermometer rest on other personal items belonging to a immigrant family as they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1.

  • Karen Malave, left, an immigrant from Venezuela, and her daughter, Avril Brandelli, smile as Charlotte runs past them while they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1.

By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/9/2023 8:07 PM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday issued an emergency declaration as the city tries to deal with a surge of new arrivals of immigrants in recent weeks.

The migrants, asylum-seekers and others, including many families, include another 48 people who arrived on Tuesday after they were, according to Lightfoot, inhumanely sent to the city by bus by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

 

Though Chicago is committed to welcoming new arrivals, "we've reached a breaking point," Lightfoot said at an afternoon news conference, adding that the crisis was "manufactured" by Abbott "for cynical political purposes."

Busing migrants to cities, including Chicago, where they have no relatives or sponsors, is the wrong approach, Lightfoot said.

"I stand ready to work on solutions," she said. "Until then, the city will continue to live our values, doing the best we can under these circumstances."

All told, the city, with help from Cook County and the state of Illinois, has provided emergency care for over 8,000 new arrivals since last August, according to the mayor's office. To handle the recent surge, the city has relied on various departments as well as community-based organizations to provide temporary shelters and respite centers.

• This report was produced by the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

