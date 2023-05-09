Latest in Highland Park mass shooting case: Evidence review expected to wrap up this fall

The city of Highland Park has erected a temporary memorial to the victims of the mass shooting at the 2022 Fourth of July parade. Evidence sharing between attorneys in the case against the man accused in the shooting is expected to wrap up by the fall. Courtesy of the city of Highland Park

Evidence review in the criminal case against the man accused of carrying out the mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade last year is expected to wrap up by the fall.

For months, attorneys for both sides have been sharing thousands of pages of documents, medical reports and other evidence.

At a Tuesday morning hearing, Anton Trizna, one of the public defenders representing Robert Crimo III of Highwood, said attorneys believe the process of discovery will be completed by September. After that both sides would be prepared to set a trial date, he said.

Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said that since the last hearing on Jan. 31 more than 3,700 pages of documents have been shared. He said he will issue a new round of subpoenas to collect all remaining medical records relevant to the case.

The defendant appeared at the hearing in shackles and wore a medical face mask. He did not speak during the hearing, which lasted around four minutes before Lake County Judge Victoria Rosetti set the next hearing for the morning of Sept. 11.

Officials said the defendant opened fire from a rooftop at spectators in the streets below. Seven gunshot victims died and more than 50 others were injured, both by gunfire and in the rush for safety.

The defendant is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each of the seven people killed by gunfire; 48 counts of attempted murder; and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

A separate criminal case was brought against the defendant's father, Robert Crimo Jr., in December because prosecutors said he helped his son apply for a FOID card in 2019 despite the son's troubled past. That included the son's being the subject of a "clear and present danger" report alleging the young man had threatened to "kill everyone."

Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty in February to seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed.