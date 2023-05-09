Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study finds

A study on exposure to gun violence tracked more than 2,000 Chicagoans for 25 years. More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by age 40. Getty images

More than half of Chicagoans will witness a shooting by age 40, according to a study published Tuesday, and the numbers look even worse when broken down by race.

More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by that age, according to the study. Results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association

.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.