Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study finds
Updated 5/9/2023 5:34 PM
More than half of Chicagoans will witness a shooting by age 40, according to a study published Tuesday, and the numbers look even worse when broken down by race.
More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by that age, according to the study. Results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association
