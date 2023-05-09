 

Half of Chicagoans witness a shooting by age 40, study finds

  • A study on exposure to gun violence tracked more than 2,000 Chicagoans for 25 years. More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by age 40.

    A study on exposure to gun violence tracked more than 2,000 Chicagoans for 25 years. More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by age 40. Getty images

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/9/2023 5:34 PM

More than half of Chicagoans will witness a shooting by age 40, according to a study published Tuesday, and the numbers look even worse when broken down by race.

More than half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by that age, according to the study. Results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association

 

.

