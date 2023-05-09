College of DuPage maintains Moody's top credit rating

The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn has retained its "Aaa" bond rating from Moody's. Daily Herald File Photo

The College of DuPage has received the highest possible credit rating from Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's affirmed the school's "Aaa" bond rating, citing COD's low debt burden, ample reserve levels and financial operation. The ratings agency also assigned a "stable" outlook on the college's outstanding general obligation bonds.

"Receiving this affirmed Aaa rating is a testament to the College's strong financial system," COD President Brian Caputo said in a statement. "The rating and accompanying stable outlook affirms our efforts to be strong financial stewards to our local taxpayers and students."

COD is the largest community college in the state.