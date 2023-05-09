Carpentersville man charged after chase that led to brief school lockdowns in Algonquin

A Carpentersville man was charged with intimidation, trespassing and resisting a police officer after he fled on foot through an Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday morning, court records show.

The incident occurred a few blocks from Algonquin Middle and Eastview Elementary schools in Community Unit District 300. Both schools were put in a soft lockdown for about an hour, Algonquin police Sgt. Jason Burzynski said.

The criminal complaint alleges that Rafael R. Herrera, 30, of the 0-100 block of Hickory Drive, entered a home on the 500 block of Lincoln Street in Algonquin about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and picked the lock on a woman's bedroom door.

He then tried to persuade the woman to not press charges in a recent domestic battery case, according to the complaint.

When police arrived at 9:38 a.m., Herrera fled out a rear door, hopped multiple fences and led police on a chase, Burzynski said.

The Kane County sheriff's office, including a canine unit and a drone operator, as well as Carpentersville, McHenry County Conservation District and Kane County Forest Preserve police aided in the search, he said.

Herrera was found and arrested at 10:08 a.m. in a wooded area near the Prairie Path bike trail, Burzynski said. The lockdown was lifted about 10:15 a.m., he said.