Barrington allows housing evictions for criminal behavior

The Barrington village board approved a crime-free housing ordinance Monday, a move that starting next year will allow landlords to evict tenants if they or their guests commit a crime within 100 feet of their home.

The measure, approved by trustees in a 5-1 vote, goes into effect in May 2024. Its creation was among the reasons village officials cited last year when they successfully sought voter approval of home-rule status.

"In the past, on occasion, there have been instances where it would have been a valuable tool to have landlords act when a tenant was engaging in criminal behavior on the property that was bothersome to the other residents, to the nearby neighbors," Village President Karen Darch said.

Another key element of the ordinance is its requirement that landlords obtain a residential operating license and attend a village crime-free housing seminar to learn "ways to discourage unlawful behavior," she added.

Village Manager Scott Anderson said the village will be working behind the scenes to educate the community ahead of the ordinance going into effect.

Under the ordinance, every residential lease must contain a "Crime-Free Housing Lease Addendum." Failure to include the addendum could result in the property owner's license being suspended or revoked.

Criminal activity that could lead to an eviction includes homicide, child pornography, prostitution, drug offenses, assault, battery or theft. Anderson said driving under the influence was removed from the ordinance before its approval Monday.

Tenants also can be held in violation if they are found guilty or liable for three or more violations of village code or its zoning ordinance within a three-month period.

Among those exempted are tenants who are innocent parties or victims of a crime, or those seeking help from first responders in cases of domestic or sexual violence.

"I think it's fair," said Trustee Jennifer Wondrasek, who voted in favor of the plan. "It's asking residents that are renting to abide by the laws."

Trustee Emily Young cast the only vote against the ordinance, during what was her final village board meeting. She said that she is concerned about residents suffering with mental health issues, and that struggling people can't turn their lives around without a place to sleep at night.

"There are very few situations where someone's housing being taken away would improve the situation," Young said. "I personally feel that housing is a human right. I think that we all deserve to have a place to live."