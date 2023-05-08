Waukegan High School volleyball coach fatally shot while driving

The Waukegan Public Schools community is mourning after Niolis Collazo, a volleyball coach at Waukegan High School and counselor at Smith Middle School, was fatally shot over the weekend, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

A mental health response team was available Monday for students and staff at Waukegan High School following the death of Niolis Collazo, a volleyball coach and counselor fatally shot while driving Saturday night.

Waukegan police are seeking information regarding the death of Collazo, 23, who was struck by gunfire about 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue.

Police called to the area found two vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The vehicles were traveling in different directions and were unrelated to each other, police said.

The unidentified driver of the first vehicle was not hit when a shot hit his vehicle, police said.

Collazo, a Waukegan resident, was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she died, police said. An autopsy is scheduled today at the Lake County Coroner's Office.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo," reads a message to Waukegan Public Schools staff supplied Monday morning by district spokesman Nick Alatzakis.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo's friends, family, and colleagues during this time," the message states.

Collazo was a Waukegan High School graduate who served as an assistant boys volleyball coach at the school. She also was employed by Youth Guidance, working with young women through the company's Working on Womanhood program at Smith Middle School.

Members of the school district's mental health response team were at Waukegan High School's Washington and Brookside campuses Monday, as well as Smith Middle School, Alatzakis said.

Youth Guidance will provide additional mental health professionals to assist students at Smith, he added.

Waukegan police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at (847) 360-9001, text using the TIP APP by texting 847411 using the keyword WPDTIP, or call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

The Waukegan police anonymous tip app for iPhones and Android devices is available it the Apple App and Google Play stores and can be accessed at www.waukeganil.gov.