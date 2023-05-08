Waukegan High School mourning death of volleyball coach

The Waukegan Public Schools community is mourning after Niolis Collazo, a volleyball coach at Waukegan High School and counselor at Smith Middle School, died unexpectedly over the weekend, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

A Waukegan Public Schools staff member has died unexpectedly, school officials said Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo," a schools spokesman said in a statement to ABC 7 Monday morning.

Niolis Collazo worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance's Working On Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School, the spokesman said.

Members of the school district's Mental Health Response Team were expected to be available for students and staff Monday at Waukegan High School's Washington and Brookside campuses, as well as Smith Middle School. Youth Guidance will provide additional mental health professionals to assist students at Smith, the spokesman said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo's friends, family, and colleagues during this time," school officials said.