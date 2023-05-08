Two seriously hurt after vehicle strikes pole in Palatine

Two people sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicke crash at Rand and Dundee roads in Palatine.

Two people were seriously hurt Monday morning after a vehicle struck a pole at Rand and Dundee roads in Palatine, police said.

The intersection remains open, but one southbound lane of Rand was closed just south of Dundee as police continue to investigate the crash.

Police said officers responding to the crash about 5:12 a.m. determined the vehicle had left the road and hit the pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Palatine firefighters took one of the injured occupants to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while the other was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.