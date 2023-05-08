One driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Libertyville

One driver was killed and a second suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Libertyville.

Libertyville police said the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road.

The collision caused one driver to become trapped in the vehicle and require extrication. That driver was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The driver's name is being withheld until family is notified.

The second driver was transported to Condell as well. That driver's condition is unknown.

Police did not released any additional details about the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.