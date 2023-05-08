North Aurora man charged in fatal Batavia crash

A North Aurora man has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide following a fatal crash Sunday in Batavia.

Luis Aca-Osorio, 38, remains in the Kane County jail on $500,000 bail. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and two counts of misdemeanor DUI. He is scheduled to appear before a Kane County judge on May 25, a spokesman for the Kane County state's attorney said.

Osorio was driving a Chevrolet van south on the 400 block of South River Street in Batavia Sunday afternoon when he struck a motorcycle in front of him, Batavia police said. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pinned under the van and later died at a hospital.