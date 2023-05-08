 

Naperville, state urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block rifle bans

  • Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply in Naperville, argues a city ordinance and a state law banning the sale of high-powered rifles violate the Second Amendment.

Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/8/2023 5:01 PM

Attorneys for Naperville and the state of Illinois urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to block local and state laws banning the sale of high-powered weapons.

Robert Bevis, a gun shop owner in Naperville, has challenged a city ordinance and a state law ending the sale of the weapons, arguing that they violate the Second Amendment.

 

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who reviews such requests from Midwestern states, last week requested more information from the state and the city about their bans.

On Monday, the state and the city filed their responses, mirroring arguments they have used successfully in the U.S. District Court and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

