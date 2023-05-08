Naperbrook practice facility to be named after longtime board member

The Naperbrook Golf Course practice facility will be named after longtime Naperville Park District board member Marie Todd.

The park district board approved the naming on April 27. The facility, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will be called the "Marie Todd Practice Facility."

Todd served on the park district board from 2005 until this month. Twice she was elected board president, including in 2021.

The new practice facility will feature two bunkers and a short game fairway. The chipping and bunker practice area will be located at the current 18th green, following the development of a new 18th green, approach and greenside bunker.