Mundelein man, 61, killed in two-vehicle crash in Libertyville

A Mundelein man was killed and a second person suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Libertyville.

Libertyville police said the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road.

The collision caused one driver to become trapped in the vehicle and require extrication. That driver, later identified as Ezequiel Martinez, 61, of Mundelein, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

After an autopsy Monday, the Lake County coroner's office said Martinez died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The second driver was transported to Condell as well.

Police did not released any additional details about the crash, but said it remains under investigation.