 

Lake Barrington hires new village administrator

    Sharon Peterson, incoming village administrator in Lake Barrington

    Karen Daulton Lange

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/8/2023 2:47 PM

Lake Barrington's municipal staff soon will have a new leader.

Sharon L. Peterson has been hired as the village's next administrator, effective May 22. She'll succeed Karen Dalton Lange, who is retiring after nearly 30 years in public service, the last six as Lake Barrington's village administrator.

 

Peterson has served as West suburban Countryside's assistant city administrator since 2006. She's also the deputy city clerk.

"I am very excited to begin the next phase of my career as the village administrator for the village of Lake Barrington," Peterson said in an email.

The Lake Barrington village board formally approved Peterson's two-year contract during a special meeting Monday morning. She'll begin with a $145,000 annual salary, documents indicate.

Peterson grew up in Mount Prospect. She has 25 years of municipal government experience, having worked in different administrative roles in Glencoe, La Grange and Hinsdale before jumping to Countryside.

"We are excited to have Sharon join the village as our new administrator," Village President Kevin Richardson said in a news release. "She brings a wealth of experience along with a focus on people and process that will help us continue to manage the community's business in a thoughtful manner."

Before coming to Lake Barrington in 2017, Daulton Lange was the village engineer and assistant director of public works in Hanover Park. She previously held municipal jobs in Downers Grove, Northfield and Arlington Heights and worked in the private sector.

She also served as a Lake Barrington trustee for a time, stepping down to become administrator.

Richardson thanked Daulton Lange for her service.

"We are grateful to Karen for her strong leadership and appreciate all she has done to help Lake Barrington thrive," he said. "We wish her well in her retirement."

