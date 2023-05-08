Four adults, four children displaced after Aurora fire

A fire has displaced four adults and four children from their homes, authorities said Monday.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Multiple callers told city dispatchers just before 7:30 Sunday night that their neighbor's house was on fire and that the blaze was rapidly spreading.

Arriving fire crews found a two-story single-family home divided into two apartments with heavy smoke and fire pouring from a second-floor window. Neighbors stated they were unsure if anyone was inside the home. Firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the blaze while crews forced the door open and began a systematic search for residents.

The fire was under control within a few minutes of their arrival. No victims were found, and firefighters determined all occupants of both apartment units were not at home at the time of the fire.

But the structure was deemed uninhabitable, displacing four adults and four children. Two adults and two children from the lower unit are staying with family, while two adults and two children from the upper unit received assistance from the city's victims services office and the American Red Cross. There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or residents.