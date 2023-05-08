Deck fire causes $15,000 in damage to Naperville home

Daily Herald report

No one was injured in a weekend fire that broke out on a deck attached to a Naperville home, authorities said.

Fire officials estimated the blaze caused $15,000 in damage to the deck and home in the 300 block of Waxwing Avenue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 6:47 p.m. Saturday. Arriving crews found a fire on the deck in the rear of the two-story, wood-framed home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within five minutes of their arrival. All occupants of the home had evacuated on their own.

The fire did not spread into main structure. The home was deemed habitable, and the residents were able to return inside.

Firefighters were assisted by Naperville police.