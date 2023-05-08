Buffalo Grove to celebrate outgoing village president at May 15 reception

Buffalo Grove will celebrate outgoing Village President Beverly Sussman's contributions to the village at a community reception at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at village hall, 50 Raupp Blvd.

Sussman has served as village president for eight years and on the village board for 12 years. She has also volunteered in various capacities around town for nearly 30 years.

Eric Smith will be sworn in as the new village president after Monday's reception.

There will be comments from Sussman and Smith and a presentation of commendations. Refreshments and dessert will be served.