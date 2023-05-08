Attempted home invasion reported in Arlington Heights
Updated 5/8/2023 5:34 PM
Arlington Heights police responded to a reported home invasion attempt in the morning hours of May 3.
According to a police report, the victim said an unknown man removed a window screen to his apartment on the 500 block of North Walnut Avenue about 6:40 a.m., opened the window and began crawling through.
The resident shouted at the intruder, causing the man to flee, police said.
The intruder was described as a Hispanic man from 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a camouflaged hooded sweatshirt and low-hanging blue jeans.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.