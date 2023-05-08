Attempted home invasion reported in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police responded to a reported home invasion attempt in the morning hours of May 3.

According to a police report, the victim said an unknown man removed a window screen to his apartment on the 500 block of North Walnut Avenue about 6:40 a.m., opened the window and began crawling through.

The resident shouted at the intruder, causing the man to flee, police said.

The intruder was described as a Hispanic man from 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a camouflaged hooded sweatshirt and low-hanging blue jeans.