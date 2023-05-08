Arlington Heights police investigate reported armed robbery Sunday night
Updated 5/8/2023 2:33 PM
Arlington Heights police are investigating a report of an armed robbery Sunday night on the village's south side.
According to a police report, the victim told police he was waiting for a Pace bus at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Algonquin Road when a man approached him, pointed a gun at the back of his head and demanded his belongings.
The victim gave the robber about $100 cash and the suspect left the area in a black Ford Fusion, according to the police report.
The robber was described as a Black male, standing 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and wearing a ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike Air Max shoes.
