Antioch library celebrates renovation with open house Saturday
Updated 5/8/2023 9:55 AM
The Antioch Public Library District is hosting an open house Saturday, May 13, to celebrate a completed expansion and renovation.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 757 N. Main St. (Route 83). A ribbon cutting by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce is planned at 9 a.m., followed by activities in all departments. Building tours, demonstrations of new technology and special programs are planned. Complimentary beverages and snacks will be available.
Visit apld.info, call (847) 395-0874 or email publicrelations@apld.info for more information.
