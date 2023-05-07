Eyes to the skies as kites soar over Hoffman Estates

Fatema Haji, right, of Hoffman Estates launches a kite with Maryam Ali, 10, of Lemont during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day at Fabbrini Park on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

David Illescas, team member at Chicago Kites, pilots a quad-line kite as part of demonstrations Sunday during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day At Fabbrini Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Jorie Bautista, 3, of Elk Grove Village leaps for joy Sunday as her kite takes flight during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day at Fabbrini Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Jorie Bautista, 3, of Elk Grove watches as her kite takes flight Sunday during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day at Fabbrini Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Benson Bautista of Elk Grove Village and his wife, Jenny, and children Brayden, 11, and Jorie, 3, watch as their kite takes flight Sunday during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day at Fabbrini Park. The Bautistas were among dozens attending the event under sunny skies and occasional breezes. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Amina Khan, 3, of Hoffman Estates launches her kite Sunday during Hoffman Estates Family Kite Flying Day at Fabbrini Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The few white, puffy clouds seen floating over Hoffman Estates had competition for the attention of sky-gazers Sunday afternoon, as kites soared high above Fabbrini Park to the delight of onlookers below.

Dozens filled the park for Family Kite Flying Day, hosted by the Hoffman Estates Park District in partnership with Chicago Kite/Kite Harbor.

Among the awestruck was 3-year-old Jorie Bautista of Elk Grove Village, who was taking in the sights with her older brother, Brayden, and parents Benson and Jenny.

"The whole way here, Jorie was saying 'It's kite flying day, It's kite flying day,'" Jenny said. "And I love this because there are no screens here."

David Illescas, a team member at Chicago Kites, piloted a quad-line kite as part of demonstration Sunday. "The wind started today dodgy at best," he said. "But it has picked up. And now it's time to do some real flying."