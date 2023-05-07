Expect road closures this summer in downtown Mundelein

Sections of Seymour Avenue, Park Street and Morris Avenue in downtown Mundelein will be shut down intermittently this summer for roadwork.

The improvements coincide with the construction of the Morris Station townhouse complex.

Nearly 140 units in 16 buildings are being constructed in that area, on both sides of the Canadian National tracks.

Local traffic will be allowed and businesses there will be accessible.

The roadwork is expected to be done by July 7. For more information, call (847) 949-3220.