Suburban Skyview: 500,000 tulips at Kuipers Family Farm

There is a lot of flower power right now in Maple Park -- specifically, 500,000 tulips.

Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm is open daily through at least Mother's Day weekend.

Visitors not only can tour the tulip fields but also cut their own bundle from the 31 varieties that cover seven acres.

Joe Kuipers, general manager of the farm started in 2001 -- known mostly for its apple orchards and pumpkins -- said the family decided to plant tulips, incorporate them into the business, and start the fest two years ago to honor their Dutch heritage.

The cooler weather has slowed the growth of the tulips and will allow the display to continue longer than usual.

Kuipers said 13,000 people toured the tulips in 2022, and the farm is expecting to have nearly 20,000 visitors this year due to favorable weather.

