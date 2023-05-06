Judson University celebrates 182 graduates during spring commencement
Judson University celebrated 182 graduates during its 89th commencement ceremonies on Saturday. Former David C. Cook CEO Cris Doornbos gave the keynote address in ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Herrick Chapel on Judson's Elgin campus.
Doornbos, a 40-year veteran in the publishing, media, and educational spaces of music, books, and curriculum, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to formulate their big dream, create a circle of counselors and listen for God's voice and spirit.
During the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony, 95 students graduated, including 23 from the traditional architecture and art and design programs, five from the master of architecture program, six from the master of arts in ministry and leadership, 11 in the master of arts in clinical mental health counseling and 50 from the division of professional studies programs: masters (MBA, master of arts in organizational leadership and master of arts in human services) and adult undergraduate (evening adult students) bachelor of arts and associate of arts.
At the 2 p.m. commencement program, 68 students graduated from the traditional undergraduate program and 11 from the doctor of education in literacy program. During this service, Judson graduated eight students with a certificate of completion from the RISE (Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment) Program for students with intellectual disabilities.
Distinguished academic awards for excellence and leadership were presented to Gwyneth Berry (President's Scholar Award -- Traditional Undergraduate), David Luna (President's Scholar Award) and Malina Sanchez (President's Scholar Award -- Traditional Undergraduate).
Both commencement services were broadcast on Judson's YouTube Channel.