 

Bartlett PD has record turnout for Family Fishing Derby

  • Julian Czarneck of Wheaton fishes with his grandchildren, Addi Alexandria, 3, left, of Bartlett, and her brother, Josh, 4, during the annual Family Fishing Derby, hosted by the Bartlett Police Department, held at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.

  • From left, Harley Donaldson, 6; Gabby Black, 5; and Everly Donaldson, 8, fish together during the annual Family Fishing Derby, hosted by the Bartlett Police Department, held at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.

  • Josh Alexandria, 4, of Bartlett caught this fish during the annual Family Fishing Derby at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comParticipants line the shore during the annual Family Fishing Derby at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.

  • Trophies are lined up for the annual Family Fishing Derby, hosted by the Bartlett Police Department, held at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.

Updated 5/6/2023 5:03 PM

Around 200 people lined the shore of Beaver Pond in Bartlett for the hourlong Family Fishing Derby, which was hosted by the Bartlett Police Department Saturday.

Members of the Bartlett Fire Protection District assisted with the event.

 

Bartlett Police Officer Tracey Dendinger said it was the best turnout the department has ever had for the annual event. Bass, catfish, bluegill and carp were among the types of fish inhabiting the pond.

Raffle prizes were awarded throughout the event, and trophies were given for the first fish caught and the three biggest fish.

"It's a nice event for families to come out with the police department and the fire protection district," said Bartlett Police Chief Geoff Pretkelis. "I'm just really proud of the crime prevention team for putting this together."

