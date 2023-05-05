What's behind the 'epidemic' of drivers recklessly fleeing from police?

Authorities say the driver of this Kia sedan was fleeing police investigating a retail theft in Vernon Hills on March 6 when it crashed in Mettawa. The front-seat passenger was impaled by a wooden fence post, authorities said. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

On April 14, a trio of suspected shoplifters fleeing an Oak Brook store led police on a high-speed chase that zipped past York High School in Elmhurst just as school was letting out.

After hitting 75 mph, the suspects' SUV sideswiped a school bus, lost control and crashed into another vehicle. When police caught up, they found five children -- ages 2 to 10 years old -- in the SUV with the adults.

Four days later, the driver of a stolen vehicle in Rosemont sparked a chase that ended when the car ran a red light outside O'Hare International Airport, struck another vehicle and flipped over on its roof.

Then, on April 21, a man led police on a chase that began in Warrenville, reached speeds above 100 mph on Interstate 88 and ended with his SUV going airborne and crashing in an Aurora neighborhood.

If it feels like these kinds of dangerous, high-speed chases are becoming an almost daily occurrence -- making our suburban roads feel more like L.A. expressways -- you're not far off.

Instances of drivers recklessly fleeing from police have reached "epidemic" levels, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says.

And the stats back him up. Last year, his office prosecuted 82 cases of aggravated fleeing and eluding, up from 54 in 2021 and 51 in 2020. With 14 cases in April alone this year, the office is on pace to far exceed last year's total.

It's not just a DuPage problem. In Kane County, the number of aggravated fleeing prosecutions rose from 72 in 2020 and 78 in 2021 to 97 last year. In Lake County, case numbers have risen from 42 in 2020 to 60 in 2022. With 22 already this year, they're also on pace to surpass last year's number.

"There's a disregard for the law and lack of respect for police and law enforcement," Berlin said.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain agrees. And, like Berlin, he suspects those who are fleeing think they can get away with it because of much-publicized efforts by law enforcement to avoid endangering innocent drivers.

"Many police agencies have policies that will not allow officers to pursue fleeing vehicles unless it involves a forcible felony, and most criminals know this, so they just hit the gas when the lights come on behind them," Hain said.

Hain's policy allows deputies to pursue fleeing vehicles for any crime, including traffic violations, but requires them and their supervisors to strongly consider traffic, weather, time of day and other conditions and make a risk-benefit decision about continuing a pursuit.

Deputies train at least once a year in pursuit driving, which includes learning and practicing the PIT technique -- in which they use their patrol vehicle to nudge a fleeing vehicle sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop. They're also equipped with stop-stick technology to deflate the tires of fleeing cars, Hain said.

The issue has become so concerning that Berlin traveled to Springfield last week to meet with state lawmakers and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to discuss possible solutions. Their ideas -- ranging from harsher sentences to administrative sanctions for those found guilty of fleeing -- could appear in legislation this fall.

"We've been very lucky so far that no one has been killed," Berlin told us this week. "But I'm afraid if this continues, our luck is going to run out."

Honoring the fallen

Five suburban law enforcement officers were among the 17 honored Thursday during the annual Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Held at the peace officer memorial sculpture outside the State Capitol in Springfield, the event honors officers who died in the line of duty from late 2021 through 2022, as well as a handful of officers whose deaths weren't previously recognized as on-duty.

Honorees included Aurora police Officer Brian Shields and Sgt. Kenneth Thurman Sr.; Forest Park Officer Nicholas Kozak; Will County Deputy Michael Queeney; and Cook County Deputy Joseph Tinoco. All died after contracting COVID-19.

The observance began with the lineup of squad cars from around the state at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The procession then traveled to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for a memorial church service, then to the Capitol for the ceremony.

"Every man and woman in this difficult and dangerous profession knows the risks they face every time they put on the badge," Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood said in a statement Thursday. "This memorial service is a testament to those risks and to the selfless courage of the officers who laid down their lives to keep us safe."

Former McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim, left, Cary Mayor Mark Kownick, McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler and Sheriff Robb Tadelman break ground on the construction of the McHenry County Regional Range in Cary last week. - Courtesy of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office

McHenry County officials broke ground in Cary last week on construction of a $3 million, state-of-the-art shooting range and training center for county police officers and sheriff's deputies.

The 12,000-square-foot McHenry County Regional Range, located near the Cary public works facility, will include classroom space for about 35 people, a firearm cleaning room, storage space and a 50-yard indoor firing range.

Officials said that many McHenry County-based officers and deputies now must travel outside the county for the training and practice they'll be able to take part in at the new range.

"With the development of our training center and range, we know we are taking the right steps to improve local training opportunities for our police," Sheriff Robb Tadelman said. "A well-trained officer means a safer community."

The firing range is expected to open later this year, with the full training center to be completed at a later date.

• Have a question or story idea? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.