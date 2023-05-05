Robin Meier to rejoin Mundelein village board Monday; two other trustees also to be sworn in

After a two-year absence, Robin Meier is set to rejoin Mundelein's village board Monday.

Meier placed second in the five-way race for three seats in last month's election.

Incumbents Kara Lambert finished first and Eric Schwenk was third. Both have been on the board since 2019.

All three trustees-elect will be sworn in during Monday's board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

Meier was a trustee from 2008 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2021. She left the board in 2021 to run for mayor but lost a four-way race to incumbent Steve Lentz.

It was Meier's second mayoral campaign. She also lost to Lentz in 2013.

Meier's April 4 victory in the board race meant Trustee Kerston Russell, who placed fourth, is stepping down after eight years. His last meeting was April 24.

During that meeting, Russell received an honorary street sign bearing his name -- a customary parting gift for trustees -- as well as a framed proclamation detailing his service.

In his farewell remarks, Russell thanked his wife, Kelly, as well as the community and the other board members.

"We've had some great times, we've had some good laughs and we've accomplished some great things in those eight years," Russell said. "I'm very, very proud of what we've accomplished and what we've set in motion."

Russell singled out the village staff for additional praise.

"I find our staff to be some of the best people I've had the opportunity to work around," Russell said. "You've done a great job and I really appreciate you, more than you'll ever know."

Monday's meeting will be livestreamed at mundelein.org.