 

No farmers market in Sugar Grove this year

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/5/2023 7:42 AM

Sugar Grove will not have a farmers market this year, as longtime volunteers are stepping away and replacements haven't been found.

"I'd say its (administration) mostly got a little cumbersome," said volunteer Pat Graceffa, who handled paperwork including registration, health department forms and sales tax documents. She also kept track of what vendors were going to be there every week.

 

Graceffa and several other women started the market about 20 years ago.

The market was held on Saturday mornings in the summer in the parking lot of the village hall and police station, at Municipal Drive and Route 30. It was a nice location, Graceffa said, because people could step inside the hall to use the restrooms or cool off.

"I thank the village immensely for everything they have done for us over the years," Graceffa said.

The market intends to keep having a winter market from September through April at the Sugar Grove Public Library.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 