Metra train strikes unoccupied SUV in Lake Forest

A Metra train struck an unoccupied SUV Friday afternoon at the crossing at Western Avenue and Ryan Place in Lake Forest.

Lake Forest police and firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. The driver's white 2023 Ford Explorer had stalled on the tracks before it was struck by northbound train No. 346, according to a police news release.

The woman said she turned off the SUV while she was waiting for traffic to clear and then couldn't restart it. She left the SUV as the train approached.

No injuries were reported.

Officers removed the severely damaged vehicle from the scene, and the driver was issued traffic citations, police said.