Lake County property transfers for March 29 to April 3, 2023

Antioch

$340,000; 431 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Elisabeta Iminovici to Michelle A Campanella

$294,000; 25335 W Hilldale Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Giorgi Enterprises Inc to Emery Aaron Paramski

$196,500; 915 Tiffany Road, Antioch; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Kyle Christensen to Hunter Douglas

$140,000; 25067 W Edgar Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Bernard Dost to Adrian Jigalov

Beach Park

$345,000; 10474 W Pickford Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Morgan Trust to Grace Marie Bower

Deerfield

$785,000; 830 Summit Drive, Deerfield; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Zarkowsky Trust to Bryan Johnfroe

$593,000; 1536 Hackberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Jennifer Busse to Aaron Kaufman

$509,000; 345 Warwick Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Miller Trust to Gabrielle Rodriguez

$400,000; 1 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Richard Zinbarg to Jichen Zhou

$275,000; 362 Kelburn Rd Unit 122, Deerfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Slw Group LLC to Jay Marder

Fox Lake

$300,000; 512 Madison Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Charles H Badger to Lindsey Liles

$180,000; 7209 Oxford Circle, Fox Lake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Ronald Lindemann to Keith Forth

$091,000; 31 S Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Lawrence Tilli

Grayslake

$446,000; 544 Laurie Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Michael J Marassa to Charles H Schoen

$270,000; 33081 N Battershall Road, Grayslake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Carol A Balling to Miguel A Deniz

$261,500; 33303 N Algonquin Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 29, 2023, by America Gomez to Robert Mochel

$240,000; 65 Thomas Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Dragana Babin to Mohunt Properties LLC

Gurnee

$516,500; 2479 Downing Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Janice M Sorenson to Troy Johnson

$435,000; 4810 Providence Road, Gurnee; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Michael Kaplan to Matthew Paulson

$419,000; 599 Cross Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Keith M Straka to April Barron

$400,000; 777 Belle Plaine Ave., Gurnee; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Schaefer Family Trust to Jose Dejesus Rea

$380,000; 352 White Oak Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Sana Chaudhary to Byoungchan Park

$250,000; 3426 Country Club Ave., Gurnee; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Mbf & Family Investments LLC to Alejandro Martinez Pena

$201,000; 34435 N Old Walnut Cir Unit 1-201, Gurnee; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Dolores M Schweppe to Marta Devine

$170,000; 4321 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Jacob C Carlson to Nicholas E Rossi

$145,000; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 107, Gurnee; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Max H Unitt to Estee Glazer

Hainesville

$185,000; 111 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Aleksander Simic to Vianca Galvez

Hawthorn Woods

$610,000; 44 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 3, 2023, by J2p Properties LLC to Justin K Evans

Highland Park

$625,000; 936 Old Trail Road, Highland Park; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Jacob Rambeau to Miles Hang

Highwood

$675,000; 417 Sheridan Road, Highwood; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Vitcenzi Properties LLC to Bme Apts LLC Series

$230,000; 500 Lake View Ave Unit 1B, Highwood; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Travis J Hoyne to Joseph Lancioni

Ingleside

$400,000; 26231 W Larkin Lane, Ingleside; Sold on March 29, 2023, by W Rowe Holdings LLC Hillside S to Veronica A Milarski

$225,000; 35137 N Sheridan Drive, Ingleside; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Hartnett Trust to Diana Morales

Kildeer

$690,500; 21656 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rajat Chadha

$635,000; 23088 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on March 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Paul D Weinberg

Lake Bluff

$400,000; 126 W Center Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on March 29, 2023, by John R Glenn to Steve Stavropoulos

Lake Forest

$660,000; 210 N Ahwahnee Road, Lake Forest; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Nieds Trust to Nedra A Harris

$530,000; 151 E Laurel Ave Unit 104, Lake Forest; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Rob Roy Benson Jr to Kirk Weishaar

$415,000; 1080 Sir William Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Lts Real Estate LLC

Lake Villa

$365,000; 1157 Beverly Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Jacob Gravelyn to J Felix Castellanos Ochoa

$340,000; 308 Hampton Court, Lake Villa; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Miguel A Decarlis to Paul C Rogus

$295,000; 1453 Brighton Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 31, 2023, by William Deegan Jr to Louise A Bendanillo

$250,000; 36855 N Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Scott Phillips to Michael L Ferrara

$230,000; 25275 W Newberry Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Michael J Neeleman to Kenneth Bluma

$224,900; 20 S Monica Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Craig Family Trust to Christopher Tompkins

$210,000; 21326 W Sarah Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Michael A Mendyk to Andrew Vroman

Lake Zurich

$411,000; 469 Rush Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Stephanie Yingwen Chang

$400,000; 470 Trailside Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Jannetto 2019 Trust to Bijoy Varughese

Lakemoor

$475,500; 32061 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on March 30, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Vrati Vikrant

Libertyville

$530,000; 430 2nd Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Clear Capital LLC to Kristopher Tohovitis

$508,000; 1022 Mayfair Drive, Libertyville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Wright Trust to Bradley Bennett

$470,000; 836 Pembrooke Road, Libertyville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Michael W Marabella to Albert J Devon Jr

$450,000; 615 Harvard Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Moriarty Trust to Charles A Sapienza

$350,000; 15730 W Birchwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Vasil Hristov to Brandi Nicole Long Gasser

$240,000; 415 Prairie Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Rudolph Aksland Jr to Jorge Filipe Miranda Guise Leite

Lincolnshire

$420,000; 1 Court Of Bucks County, Lincolnshire; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Patrick Cadichon to Natalie Noel Marquez

Lindenhurst

$280,000; 1909 Longmeadow Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 29, 2023, by William E Schuler to Jason R Jablonski

$200,000; 413 Ashwood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Sladjana Selakovic to Numan J Asad

$188,000; 2502 Bonner Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Verna D Railey to Tyler David Mumford

$165,000; 1811 Hazelwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Melissa Deboor to Redbud Investment Partners LLC

Mundelein

$676,000; 3384 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kristofer M Rachev

$554,500; 3231 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Boudhayan Mukherjee

$270,000; 661 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Jonathan Simmons to Daniel Oberman

$250,000; 19398 W Hoag Court, Mundelein; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Keiry L Najarro to Malcolm Malik Miller

$185,000; 918 N Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Vcm 918 Lake LLC to Denmac Properties LLC

North Chicago

$200,000; 1806 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Park Ave Enterprises LLC to Quiara Lawyer

$098,000; 2823 19th Pl, North Chicago; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Emilio Tochihuitl to Julian Segura Guerrero

Round Lake

$345,000; 34218 N Larkspur Court, Round Lake; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Bradley G Stein to Kurt Lennon

$330,000; 34373 N Bluestem Road, Round Lake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Mark R Schneider to Marsha Quinn

$237,000; 1323 W Crane View Court, Round Lake; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Henryk Sekscinski to Daniela A Reyes

$194,000; 256 W Whispering Oaks Ln Unit 2-1, Round Lake; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Dale D Morris to Miguel Guzman Urbano

Round Lake Beach

$247,000; 39 E Rustic Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Marsha Kay Quinn to Rachel A Kain

$190,500; 2024 Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Community Development Holdings to Rebekah Luthye

$190,000; 931 Idlewild Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Jesse Palacios to Hugo Ramirez Alcaide

$150,000; 1160 N Red Oak Cir Unit 1, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Wan Ling to Carl T Kraemer

Russell

$315,000; 43351 N Kilbourne Road, Russell; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Michael J Neeleman

Vernon Hills

$394,500; 1156 Georgetown Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Soo Chul Kim to Tatiana Zharskaya

Volo

$375,000; 1313 Baroque Ave., Volo; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Ellis 2018 Trust to Cody Hepner

$350,000; 202 S Cornerstone Drive, Volo; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Bakhodir Yergashev to Pedro A Vergara Centeno

Wadsworth

$295,000; 2811 N Southern Hills Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Marilyn O Caringella to Perry J Kuzma

Wauconda

$488,500; 26606 N Cherrywood Lane, Wauconda; Sold on March 30, 2023, by David Miller to Timothy D Trojan

$345,000; 546 Meadowview Drive, Wauconda; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Viking Marketing LLC to Crystal A Kim

$120,000; 26860 N Brooks St., Wauconda; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Timothy Schaewe to Thomas Murphy

Waukegan

$500,000; 709 S Mcalister Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Iwau Holding Lp to Saucedo Properties LLC

$225,000; 2310 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Esteban Medina to Rogelio Mendoza Dominguez

$220,000; 115 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Alberto Matus to Marco A Morales

$206,000; 2748 E Bonnie Brook Lane, Waukegan; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Jeffrey G Kumpula to Rosa N Menendez

$203,000; 2115 Chestnut St., Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Property Investments 123 LLC

$184,000; 1101 Highland Circle, Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Richard C Dow to Michela L Giampetroni

$168,500; 2120 Indian Road, Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Marc P Malcom to Darlene Whitehead Lawson

$135,000; 1668 Rice St., Waukegan; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Caleb Clark to Carmen Vargas

$135,000; 1209 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Dorothy Young Hicks to Nimfa Gatongay Garcera

$120,000; 850 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pehrson Capital Management LLC to Hortencia Castrejon

$077,000; 2939 W 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Mortgage Depot LLC to Isau A Rivas

Winthrop Harbor

$320,000; 125 Chesapeake Bay, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 3, 2023, by William Narvaez Jr to Timothy Shengmien Huang

$315,000; 923 Monroe Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Maharey Trust to Nicholas W Mann

$232,000; 121 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Chad M Evans to Sylvia Guelzo

Zion

$264,500; 1411 Westside Trail, Zion; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Jose M Ramirez to Cristy Rosillo Cubas

$231,000; 2108 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Marcus J Dorsey to Laporsha Foster

$230,000; 3009 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Thompson Trust to Veronica Lopez

$166,000; 2913 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Ivan R Aguiar to Jose Galvez

$144,500; 2117 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Atlantic LLC to Rocio Flores

$085,000; 1005 Shiloh Blvd, Zion; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Redeed LLC to Jose E Cosio

$076,500; 2376 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Anita Vazquez

