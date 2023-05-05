Kane County property transfers for March 17 to April 3, 2023

Addison

$560,000; 4N145 Niles Ave., Addison; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Ochonicky Trust to Joel Gonzalez

$397,000; 1116 N Honey Hill Road, Addison; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Janice A Burke to Rocco Vitulli

$349,500; 857 S Iowa Ave., Addison; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Fuja Trust to Fernando Reyna

$340,000; 1851 Kings Point Dr N, Addison; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Stathopoulos Trust to Craig Gillard

$180,000; 680 W Lake Park Drive, Addison; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Linda Herbord to Cervando Lopez

Aurora

$515,000; 2417 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Michael J Banas to Brian Bertuccioli

$350,000; 3015 Fairfield Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Anthony R Brunelle to Varun Singhal

$306,000; 2314 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Kevin M Connelly to Morgan D Williams

$241,000; 113 Cammeron Court, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Alyana Abellar

$227,500; 3100 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Daniel S Guerrero to Mayank Jethva

$195,000; 1689 Maple Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Victor Enriquez to Tracy Washington

$100,000; 2470 Bristol Court, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Michael Flowers to Aren D Flowers

Bloomingdale

$460,000; 249 Hawthorne Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Nick Deastis to Lam H Dao

$442,500; 205 Edgebrook Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Greenhouse Real Estate LLC 205 to Kevin J Kwiatkowski

$385,000; 142 Canterbury Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Cindy Richartz to Randy R Turzinski

$378,000; 172 Seneca Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Ryan F Barbin to Pina S Patel

$377,000; 416 Cardinal Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Ross Piepho

$361,000; 330 Briarwood Ln Unit 330 2, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Evelyn Servellon to Sabaahath Latifi

$260,000; 259 Edgewater Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Gerald D Young to Eulogio Perez

$230,000; 227 Hedgerow Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Wayne A Koch to George D Thein

Burr Ridge

$385,000; 10S411 Carrington Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Anne V Gmazel to William Shyn

Carol Stream

$595,000; 26W170 Macarthur Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Bernard Gerard to Afsar Hussain Mohammed

$380,000; 978 Valley View Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Joseph E Layman to Debra Brickner

$352,000; 171 Greenway Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Isauro T Garza to Rydon Walker

$340,000; 968 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Joseph F Shute to Jose L Almaraz

Clarendon Hills

$275,000; 328 Coventry Ct Unit 1 8, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Bayanmunkh Darinchuluun to Meghan Breen

$115,000; 5740 Concord Ln Unit 1, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Laura A Mensik to Oedae J Farraj

Darien

$340,000; 6726 Crest Road, Darien; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Safa Salman to Valarie Moody

$318,000; 2769 Woodmere Dr Unit 154, Darien; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Thomas J Smith to Kenneth Ballesteros Wagan

$290,500; 1009 Juniper Lane, Darien; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Marsida Kitanowski

$270,000; 8406 Mystic Trce, Darien; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Cassier 2021 Trust to Dajana Spasojevic

$253,000; 7515 Nantucket Dr Unit 107, Darien; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Ashley Parse to Shabbir Tayebjee

$112,500; 8333 Captons Ln Unit 102, Darien; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Rajendra Mehta to Nick Lotysz

$112,000; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 211, Darien; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Ryan Garrity to Zachary Kokocinski

$102,000; 7422 Brookdale Dr Unit 1 202, Darien; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Lily Moy to Grandview Capital LLC

Downers Grove

$765,000; 3919 School St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Cienkus Trust to Jaehoon Ha

$655,000; 407 Gierz St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by James V Degiulio to Kevin Blaha

$500,000; 18W761 83rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Kevin J Tagney to Jason David Taylor Ii

$435,000; 2106 Midhurst Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Paul A Edward

$376,000; 518 41st St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Kostas Kostopoulos to Istvan J Merchenthaler

$325,000; 4629 Drendel Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Nicholson Joint Trust to Andrew J Jacobs

$240,000; 1230 55th St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Lori Hagy Macdonnell to Heather Howland

$127,500; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 33C, Downers Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Jennifer Gannon to Eric Balthazar

$123,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 26B, Downers Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Christine Petras to Michael L Johnson

Elmhurst

$731,000; 335 N Ridgeland Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Brendan J Martin to William T N Rogers

$467,000; 860 S Mitchell Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Michael F Iozzo to Taylor Anne Vore

$455,000; 465 S Rex Blvd, Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by George G Ahlenius to Charles Hwang

$358,000; 101 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Ryne Wilson Real Estate LLC to Maria Del Carmen Gamero Rodriguez

$242,000; 117 Fellows Court, Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Peggy J Newell to Terese Klinger

$231,500; 110 W Butterfield Rd Unit 202S, Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Driscoll Trust to Michael Iozzo

$205,000; 15W631 Grand Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Aaron M Kolesar to Michelle Nayeli Reyes

$102,500; 255 S West Ave Unit 410, Elmhurst; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Kristine Arlene Mastrangioli to Levon Murphy

Glen Ellyn

$525,000; 3S118 Blackcherry Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Robert A Uhler to Jennifer M Chaplin

$480,000; 2S465 Barclay Pl, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Patrick Scheive to James R Ritter

$470,000; 2S445 Ashley Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Fedele Trust to Mohamed Sharif

$450,000; 3S267 Shagbark Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Amy R Kiley to Paul N Nekon

$385,000; 22W641 Burr Oak Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Daniel Craig to Kevin M Donovan

$360,000; 441 N Park Blvd Unit 3A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Davis Trust to Lawrence Slane

$285,000; 917 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Rein Trust to Maria Elena Solorio

$200,000; 374 Sandhurst Cir Unit 4, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Martha C Forman to Mang Iang

$180,000; 378 Sandhurst Cir Unit 6, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Value Properties Inc to Mark Pontrelli

Glendale Heights

$365,000; 1929 Slayton Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Nikhat Ali to Mauro Cuazitl Tlahuetl

$234,500; 236 Belden Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Muhammad Choudhary to Maria Josefina Popoca Castaneda

$190,000; 296 Paddock Circle, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Kamen T Marinov to Omar Kaeri Velazquez Cano

Hinsdale

$200,000; 328 N Oak St., Hinsdale; Sold on March 31, 2023, by John Bauschard to Jameen Ann Kopale

Itasca

$541,000; 328 Catalpa Ave., Itasca; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Michael Grabowski to Richard Gorny

$380,000; 1 Itasca Pl Unit 306, Itasca; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Mangano Family 2011 Trust to Jonathan Warren

$285,000; 206 W Center St., Itasca; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Michael E Janusek to Harsimran Singh

Lisle

$655,000; 5719 Oak Ridge Way, Lisle; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Maciej M Mrguala to Sonia Ahuja

$506,000; 5456 Cascade Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Neal W Fischer to Lindsay Z Evans

$395,000; 4419 Middleton Pl, Lisle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by William J Molnar to Richard W Buerger

$230,000; 1821 Portsmouth Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Salvatore Tarsitano to Kelly Sopher

$173,000; 5530 E Lake Dr Unit 78 F, Lisle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Migle Medonaite to Luke D Davis

$158,000; 5530 Lakeside Dr Unit 3D, Lisle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Wieslaw Bielat to Leslie Loughlin

$154,000; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 4F, Lisle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Danille N Duncan to Petar Manchev

Lombard

$425,000; 2S071 Colonial Lane, Lombard; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Connie Loos to Nicole Malinowski

$375,000; 618 Green Valley Dr E, Lombard; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Douglas A Wells to Aaron Michael Sedman

$370,000; 21W122 Hemstead Road, Lombard; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Charles P Kreichelt to Hamida Kalota

$365,000; 21W532 Burdett Road, Lombard; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Kimberly O Donnell to Noah Radwanski

$330,000; 923 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Miguel Mexicano to Alexander Alfonso Gonzalez

$317,500; 601 N Grace St., Lombard; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Matthew R Mills to Christine Ellen Kenealy

$305,000; 77 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Susan A Ulanosky to Samuel Mark Sepck

$290,000; 101 W 22nd St Unit 100, Lombard; Sold on April 3, 2023, by D & K Partners LLC to Acosta Enterprises Ltd

$275,000; 1021 S Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Carolyn Cruz to Mark Kaseeska

$270,000; 963 Tanager Court, Lombard; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Melissa Swanson to Haroon A Firdausi

$225,000; 2020 Saint Regis Dr Unit 209, Lombard; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Habib M Ahmed to Ramon Garcia

$197,500; 1150 E Jackson St Unit 4B, Lombard; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Marguerite J Regan to Taylor Jeske

$120,000; 211 S Stewart Ave Unit 4C, Lombard; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Patricia A Gaul to Luay Jirjees

Naperville

$765,000; 4324 Camelot Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Matthew A Nagle to Derek Larsen

$760,000; 2311 Lucent Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Joanna Koc

$650,000; 624 N Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Brian M Ondyak to Jodi L Maxstadt

$582,000; 1217 Heatherton Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Lacy Trust to Steven Safferman

$561,500; 2038 Feldott Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Sengodan Anbazhakan to Kumar Abhishek

$554,000; 1213 Langley Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Mary A Gieseler to Barry M Gross

$543,000; 717 Zaininger Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Galati Trust to Inwood G Song

$539,000; 2130 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Paul Thomas Deutsch

$490,000; 816 Emerald Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Jonathan D Hogan to Joseph M Willis

$475,000; 230 Terrance Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Beth H Krasowski to Chandra A Kaza

$460,000; 2535 Dunraven Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Rem Enterprises LLC to Minyuan Li

$454,000; 2408 Wild Timothy Road, Naperville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Bersted Trust to Harpreet Sandhu

$454,000; 2015 Alta Vista Court, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Mckinney Trust to Min Jin Kim

$451,500; 4078 Broadmoor Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC

$435,000; 2760 Forgue Dr Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nicolae Negru to Lote Enterprises Llc

$426,000; 134 S Whispering Hills Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Nicholas Andrew Decraene to Micaelan J Valesky

$425,000; 1925 Ridgefield Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Yuriy Shelkovnykov to Yongheng Fan

$415,000; 1413 Pinetree Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Joseph Marr to Ryan Cashman

$394,000; 9 Sycamore Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Joseph E Mensik to William Lashor Harris

$335,000; 2108 Jessica Court, Naperville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Ehab Beshta

$320,000; 3807 Capri Court, Naperville; Sold on March 27, 2023, by Nicolae Ursachi to Victor Grama

$320,000; 2736 Mcclennan Court, Naperville; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Alyssa A Meyers to Stella Morton

$315,000; 1127 Tuthill Road, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Sibert Builders Inc to Nickolas Damianides

$310,000; 1917 Wisteria Ct Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Mardy Philippian Jr to Alan W Francis

$157,000; 1052 N Mill St Unit 209, Naperville; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Lorene Giacone to Jeremy H Bautista

Oak Brook

$730,000; 519 Forest Mews Drive, Oak Brook; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Alexander M Zagariya

$645,000; 3 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit D303, Oak Brook; Sold on April 3, 2023, by P & B Revocable Real Estate Tr to Robert D Hlavka

$385,000; 824 Merry Lane, Oak Brook; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Briana Amosson to Rodrigo Jimenez

Roselle

$565,000; 1135 Flamingo Drive, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Gusick Trust to Qiaoyan Xu

$507,500; 260 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Michael S Luschen

$265,000; 1398 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Cory A Creager to Eric Richmond Grogans

$240,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 430, Roselle; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Anthony V Armato to Tiffany Perez

$196,000; 45 Terry Dr Unit A, Roselle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Eric Mccabe to Amk Apartments LLC

$190,000; 1113 Prescott Dr Unit 2C, Roselle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Karol A Marcinowski to Olga Dzitkowski

$185,000; 811 Shawnee Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vithalani Inc

$114,500; 746 Prescott Dr Unit 209, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phuong to Antoluca Properties LLC

$114,500; 746 Prescott Dr Unit 208, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phuong to Antoluca Properties LLC

$114,500; 716 Prescott Dr Unit 209, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phoung to Antoluca Properties LLC

Villa Park

$350,000; 1144 S Julia Drive, Villa Park; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Thomas Mcellin to Joseph G Bonsonto Jr

$305,000; 24 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Carmen Bisping to Richard R Haring

$214,000; 905 W North Ave Unit D, Villa Park; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Pragna Kathrani to Crismary Fajardo Goicetty

Warrenville

$446,500; 3S570 Everton Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Mccguinness Trust to Theresa M Jensen

$220,000; 2S735 Winchester Cir E Unit 2, Warrenville; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Dale Marie Starzyk to Hector Cortes

West Chicago

$355,000; 117 Sophia St., West Chicago; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Nicholas R Joch to John Cunningham

$329,000; 2160 Mulberry Drive, West Chicago; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Mary Ellen Hunter to Danny Moya Gualoto

$215,000; 3N735 Norris Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Gregory Armbruster to Jose Jesus Valdez

Westmont

$447,000; 230 S Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Kevin J Crawford to Egshig Zuundari

$402,500; 932 Beninford Lane, Westmont; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Xiao Yun Wang to Yufeng Han

$281,500; 3927 N Adams St., Westmont; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Darramia Perteet

$225,000; 318 S Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Michele M Boshkoff to Michael Lane

$155,000; 63 W 64th St Unit 204, Westmont; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Kenneth J Clinton to Olivia Centeno

Wheaton

$675,000; 1336 Shady Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Lauber Trust to Matthew T Lorier

$640,000; 1968 Chatham Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 3, 2023, by James W Livingston to Matthew Mclinden

$400,000; 304 E Oak Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Kurt B Erickson to Kevin B Moore

$371,000; 2S420 Madison St., Wheaton; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Mary Strock to Hassan Shariff Von Schlegell

$310,000; 219 N Woodlawn St., Wheaton; Sold on March 29, 2023, by John H Akmakjian to Timothy A Abraham

$283,500; 337 Brookside Circle, Wheaton; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Laura C Gilbertsen to Peter Charles Bornhoff

$170,000; 1495 S County Farm Rd Unit 1-2, Wheaton; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Kori Negri to Angel Diaz

$159,000; 2S420 Madison St., Wheaton; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Mary Strock to Hassan Shariff Von Schlegell

Willowbrook

$155,000; 16W525 Mockingbird Ln Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Richard A Walus to Betsy Mcmahon

Winfield

$660,000; 1N598 Turnberry Lane, Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Dennis E Quaid to Jeffrey Jones

$591,000; 28W632 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Phyllis A Cusack

$536,500; 1S063 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to John L Wahlers

$510,500; 1S055 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Christine Marie Helsel

$375,500; 27W045 Evelyn Ave., Winfield; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Ademir Buric to Robert J Urgo

$370,000; 27W210 Virginia St., Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by M Elias Enterprises LLC to Seth Mckinley

$246,500; 0509 Lee Ct Unit 201, Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Karen L Bach to Anna Di Serio

$240,000; 0N204 Windermere Rd Unit 2708, Winfield; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Rejnert Trust to Alyssa S Bauer

$217,500; 0N116 Windermere Rd Unit 2001, Winfield; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Donna Manlove to Matthew Mcgee

Wood Dale

$410,000; 580 Irmen Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Hamza Saadaoui to Dennis Lyp

$185,000; 480 E Montrose Ave Unit 306, Wood Dale; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Kevin Deane to Kenneth L Knickrehm

Woodridge

$425,000; 2415 59th St., Woodridge; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Danny L Hoppestad to Mark Robert Bronke

$332,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 808, Woodridge; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Deborah L Green to Bernie D Rizzo

$159,000; 3415 83rd St Unit E15, Woodridge; Sold on March 30, 2023, by William Frank Gorski Estate to Cynthia M Ogara

$145,000; 2210 Country Club Dr Unit 13, Woodridge; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Brittney Jackson to Shirin Marvi

