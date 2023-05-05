Kane County property transfers for March 15 to April 3, 2023

Algonquin

$435,000; 625 Gaslight Drive, Algonquin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Ania Claude to Tess Khan

Aurora

$515,000; 2417 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Michael J Banas to Brian Bertuccioli

$350,000; 3015 Fairfield Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Anthony R Brunelle to Varun Singhal

$306,000; 2314 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Kevin M Connelly to Morgan D Williams

$241,000; 113 Cammeron Court, Aurora; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Alyana Abellar

$227,500; 3100 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Daniel S Guerrero to Mayank Jethva

$195,000; 1689 Maple Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Victor Enriquez to Tracy Washington

$100,000; 2470 Bristol Court, Aurora; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Michael Flowers to Aren D Flowers

Batavia

$625,000; 868 Boyd Court, Batavia; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Jack Tamplin to Christopher A Young

Burlington

$215,000; 274 N Main St., Burlington; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Katie M Cook to Joseph J Montalbano

Carpentersville

$451,000; 2802 E Bridleway Court, Carpentersville; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Mateusz P Drwal to Vitaliy Kostyuk

Elgin

$575,000; 160 N Bend Way, Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Paramita Siswari Kole

$530,000; 1828 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sebastian Sanchez

$369,000; 1189 N Elma Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Stephen R Nitschneider to Marcin Ziolko

$280,000; 114 Fawn Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Kevin Niland to Heidi L Calamia

$265,000; 2 Village Court, Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jose M Santillan to Sheila Stefany Garcia

$121,000; 765 Terrace Ct Unit 305, Elgin; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Judy L Davenport to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

Geneva

$460,000; 3270 Larrabee Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Stephen H Neer to Antoine P Carpentier

$400,000; 520 Dodson St., Geneva; Sold on March 28, 2023, by South American Drywall & Tapin to Vincent Fratinardo

$340,000; 1115 W State St., Geneva; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Perry Welch to Trevor W Gullman

$280,000; 220 Kansas St., Geneva; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Gregory Watson to Mariah Katherine Dorsey

Hampshire

$433,000; 1236 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rohin Kumar Gopuram

North Aurora

$400,000; 265 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on March 28, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Brenda A Rathbun

Pingree Grove

$300,000; 1958 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Edwin Membreno to Angelica Ellein Cagunot Mate

South Elgin

$625,000; 345 Forest Trail, South Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Kenneth S Le Breux to Lawrence Sullivan

$493,500; 1027 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nidhi Sharma

$365,000; 624 Fenwick Lane, South Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Lawrence E Sullivan to John Dipietro

$330,000; 1115 Adrienne Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Amy A Gardner to Jennilyn Hernandez

West Dundee

$131,000; 444 Cavalier Ct Unit 1-4, West Dundee; Sold on March 28, 2023, by Marek Sredniawa to Oleh Chepel

