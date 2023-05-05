'It's the MVP of education': Big Hollow teacher wins Golden Apple award

An assembly Friday in the gym at Big Hollow Elementary School in Ingleside was advertised as "Student Recognition Day." But that was cover to surprise and honor fourth-grade teacher Andrea Moore as being one of the best in the business.

After a few minutes of general announcements, colleagues, friends and family who had been hiding emerged to share in the celebration as Moore was presented with the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Hundreds of second-, third- and fourth-graders erupted in thunderous applause and cheers at the announcement. There were some tears of joy, too, from fellow teachers and others for the accomplishment of a friend they long have admired.

"She has a penchant for helping each student believe as much in themselves as she believes in them," said Lenayn Janusz, principal at Big Hollow Primary School and part of the interview team.

Janusz has been with the Big Hollow District 38 for 32 years and was Woods' principal at one time.

"She should not be surprised. She's amazing," Janusz said.

"Don't Quit, Show Grit" is the school theme and a lesson Moore has incorporated in her 21 years teaching reading, writing, language arts, math, science and social science at Big Hollow.

She also initiated a program to install solar panels that produce the majority of energy used on District 38's campus of schools and is working to teach a growing number of English language learners.

Moore confessed to being "absolutely overwhelmed" at the award but immediately followed with a lesson for the assembled students.

"Any one of you can do this in any field you choose," she said. "You have to put your mind to it. You have to work hard."

The Golden Apple awards are presented each year to recognize outstanding teachers for having lasting positive effects on students' lives and in building stronger communities.

Moore, who is completing her 21st year at the school, is among 10 Golden Apple award recipients in Illinois. More than 570 fourth- through eighth-grade teachers were nominated for the teaching prize.

"It's the MVP of education," said Principal Vinni Biancalana, who nominated Woods for the award. "She's not just a teacher but a visionary who has changed lives,"

Woods, she wrote, gets to know students and develops strong relationships with them and their families. Be it wrapping holiday gifts for her students in need or going to the "ends of the earth" to help a student with severe anxiety, Moore goes the extra mile, Biancalana said.

Woods was one of three finalists announced in early March by the Golden Apple Foundation, which held a dinner for them.

"I told Andrea then, 'You're going to get this," said her mom, Pat King, herself a former teacher. King's mother also was a teacher, and Moore's daughter, Ainsley Ulibarri, who just completed studies at Judson University in Elgin, will become a fourth-generation educator.

Ulibarri said she didn't want to follow in her mother's footsteps -- until she watched and listened to her teaching during the pandemic.

"She is everything I want to be in a teacher," Ulibarri said.

Moore was the fifth award winner to be personally honored, and there are five more surprises to come, said Alan Mather, Golden Apple president.

The Golden Apple Foundation staff interviewed administrators, students, parents and colleagues and observed classes taught by the finalists.

Phil Culcasi, a teacher at Wheaton-Warrenville South High School who won a Golden Apple last year, and Judy Tyler, a retired Maine East High School teacher who won a Golden Apple in 2019, visited Big Hollow Elementary as advisers in the selection process.

"We were here about six hours," Culcasi said. "We could tell in the first 15 minutes in this building something special was going on here."

Each Golden Apple winner receives a $5,000 cash prize and a no-cost sabbatical provided by Northwestern University. Woods said she'll donate the money to kids in need and to her church.