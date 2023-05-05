Detached garage in Aurora destroyed in Thursday fire

A detached garage in Aurora was destroyed during a Thursday evening fire.

Aurora firefighters responded at 6:19 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a one-story detached garage fire in the 500 block of Trask Street.

Firefighters from Aurora's Truck and Engine Companies brought the fire under control in six minutes, containing it to the garage. The home and adjacent properties were not damaged.

No injuries from the fire were reported. But the property owner experienced chest pains and was assessed on-site by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.